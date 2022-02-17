SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 17, 2022.
Active hospitalizations increased since Wednesday report with 16 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County for Wednesday. On Wednesday, 14 patients were hospitalized with the virus.
Active cases of COVID-19 increased slightly since the Wednesday report — from 752 active cases Wednesday, to 780 active cases today.
The full report is below.
Feb. 17, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,699
Active cases: 780
Currently hospitalized: 16
New positives: 32
New deaths: 0