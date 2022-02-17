SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 17, 2022.

Active hospitalizations increased since Wednesday report with 16 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County for Wednesday. On Wednesday, 14 patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Active cases of COVID-19 increased slightly since the Wednesday report — from 752 active cases Wednesday, to 780 active cases today.

The full report is below.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 17, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 17, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Feb. 17, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,699

Active cases: 780

Currently hospitalized: 16

New positives: 32

New deaths: 0