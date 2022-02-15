SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 death as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive cases and patient death are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 15, 2022.

According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s. No other information about the patient is available at this time.

So far, 534 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 342 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 192 were residents of other counties.

Active hospitalizations decreased since Monday’s report with 16 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County for Tuesday. On Monday, 29 patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Active cases of COVID-19 increased slightly since Monday’s report — from 702 active cases Friday, to 731 active cases today.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 15, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 15, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 15, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo