SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths as a result of infection with the virus over the past 72 hours. New positive cases and patient death are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 14, 2022.

According to the report, the patients were an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s, a fully vaccinated Pecos County woman in her 70s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 40s. No other information about the patients is available at this time.

So far, 533 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 341 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 192 were residents of other counties.

There are currently 29 active hospitalizations for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County; 29 patients were listed in the hospital on Saturday and 28 were listed as hospitalized on Sunday.

Active cases of COVID-19 increased slightly since Friday’s report — from 648 active cases Friday, to 702 active cases today.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 14, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 14, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 14, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Total cases over last three days: 60

Saturday: 33

Sunday: 12

Monday: 15

Feb. 12, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,585

Active cases: 678

Currently hospitalized: 29

New positives: 33

New deaths: 0

​

Feb. 13, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,597

Active cases: 689

Currently hospitalized: 28

New positives: 12

New deaths: 0

​