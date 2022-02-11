SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 43 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 death as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive cases and patient death are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 11, 2022.

According to the report, the patients were a male in his 60s from Tom Green County that was unvaccinated, a female in her 60s from Nolan county that was unvaccinated, a female in her 90s from Coke County that was fully vaccinated, a male in his 50s from Runnels county that was unvaccinated and a male in his 70s from Crockett County that was fully vaccinated.

So far, 527 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 336 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 191 were residents of other counties. There have been a total of six deaths among patients infected with COVID-19 in Tom Green County over the past week.

Weekly COVID-19 report. Issued by the City of San Angelo on February 11, 2022

There are currently 34 active hospitalizations for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County, which is three fewer active hospitalizations than was reported yesterday.

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped by more than 1,250 since yesterday’s report — from 1,906 active cases yesterday, to 648 active cases today.

The positivity rate for the past week is also significantly lower than what was reported the week before, dropping from 30.6% for the days between January 29th to February 4th to 16.2% for the days between February 5th to February 11th.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 11, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 11, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 11, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Feb. 11, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,552

Active cases: 648

Currently hospitalized: 34

New positives: 43

New deaths: 5

– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Female, 60s, Nolan County: unvaccinated

– Female, 90s, Coke County: fully vaccinated

– Male, 50s, Runnels County: unvaccinated

– Male, 70s, Crockett County: fully vaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 527 (336 from Tom Green County and 191 from other counties)