SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 151 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as a result of infection with coronavirus today, February 1, 2022. New positive confirmations and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.
According to the report, the patients were a fully vaccinated Concho County man in his 70s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patients is currently available.
Hospitalizations in Tom Green County rose from 80 on January 31st to 82 today. Active cases rose from 3,882 yesterday, to 4,019 today.
There have been a total of 39,967 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County since March 11, 2020.
The full report is below.
Feb. 1, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 39,967
Active cases: 4,019
Currently hospitalized: 82
New positives: 151New deaths: 2
– Male, 70s, Concho County: fully vaccinated
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 506 (322 from Tom Green County and 184 from other counties).