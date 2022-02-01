SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 151 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as a result of infection with coronavirus today, February 1, 2022. New positive confirmations and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patients were a fully vaccinated Concho County man in his 70s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

Hospitalizations in Tom Green County rose from 80 on January 31st to 82 today. Active cases rose from 3,882 yesterday, to 4,019 today.

There have been a total of 39,967 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County since March 11, 2020.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.