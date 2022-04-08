SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 7 days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, April 8, 2022



As of last Friday’s report, there are 3 active hospitalization for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County

The full report is below:

Daily Positive Covid-19 Graph March 11 2020 – April 8 2022 Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to April 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over last seven days: 14