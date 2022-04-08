SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 7 days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, April 8, 2022
As of last Friday’s report, there are 3 active hospitalization for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County
The full report is below:
Total cases over last seven days: 14
- Saturday: 2 cases/0 hospitalizations
- Sunday: 0 cases/0 hospitalizations
- Monday: 1 case/0 hospitalizations
- Tuesday: 3 cases/0 hospitalizations
- Wednesday: 5 cases/1 hospitalization
- Thursday: 0 cases/1 hospitalization
- Friday: 3 cases/1 hospitalization