SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 over the last eight days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, April 22, 2022.

As of last Thursday’s report, there is one active hospitalization for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. There is one active hospitalization according to Friday’s report.

The positivity rate for the week of April 15th through April 22nd sits at 12.1%. This is an increase from the week of April 9th through April 14th which had a positivity rate of 4.55%.

The full report is below:

Daily Positive Covid-19 Graph March 11, 2020 – April 22, 2022 Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to April 22, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over last eight days: 36