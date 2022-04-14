SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the last six days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, April 14, 2022
As of last Friday’s report, there are 3 active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. There is one active hospitalization according to Thursday’s report.
The positivity rate for the week of April 9th through April 14th sits at 4.55%. This is a decrease from the week of April 2nd through April 8th which had a positivity rate of 5.51%.
The full report is below:
Total cases over last six days: 15
- Saturday: 3 cases/1 hospitalization
- Sunday: 0 cases/0 hospitalizations
- Monday: 4 cases/0 hospitalizations
- Tuesday: 2 cases/0 hospitalizations
- Wednesday: 1 case/1 hospitalization
- Thursday: 5 cases/1 hospitalization