SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the last six days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, April 14, 2022

As of last Friday’s report, there are 3 active hospitalizations for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. There is one active hospitalization according to Thursday’s report.

The positivity rate for the week of April 9th through April 14th sits at 4.55%. This is a decrease from the week of April 2nd through April 8th which had a positivity rate of 5.51%.

The full report is below:

Daily Positive Covid-19 Graph March 11, 2020 – April 14, 2022 Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to April 14, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over last six days: 15