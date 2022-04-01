SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, April 1, 2022

As of Friday’s report, there is zero active hospitalization for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. On Thursday, no patient was hospitalized with the virus



Active COVID-19 cases have decreased to 30 cases according to the Friday report. There were 46 active cases reported on Thursday.



Positivity rates increased for the week of March 26 through April 1 at 8.96%. The positivity rate for the week of March 19th through March 25th was 4.68%.





The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to April 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to April 1, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

April 1, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,927

Active cases: 30

Currently hospitalized: 0

New positives: 3

New deaths: 0