San Angelo City Health Department confirms eight new positive cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, May 4th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City’s Health Department has confirmed eight new positive cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, May 4th:

Full breakdown of the report is below:

May 4, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,780

Active cases: 44

Currently hospitalized: 5

New positives for today: 8

Informe COVID-19 del 4 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16780

Casos activos: 44

Actualmente hospitalizados: 5

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 8

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male53WhitePalo PintoPCR
Male23UnknownTGCPCR
Female22WhiteIrionAntigen
Male46UnknownTGCAntigen
Male42HispanicTGCAntigen
Male52HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Male26HispanicConchoAntigen
Female65WhiteTGCAntigen

Courtesy: City of San Angelo Health Department

