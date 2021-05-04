San Angelo City Health Department confirms eight new positive cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, May 4th





SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City’s Health Department has confirmed eight new positive cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, May 4th:

Full breakdown of the report is below:

May 4, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,780

Active cases: 44

Currently hospitalized: 5

New positives for today: 8

Informe COVID-19 del 4 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16780

Casos activos: 44

Actualmente hospitalizados: 5

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 8

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 53 White Palo Pinto PCR Male 23 Unknown TGC PCR Female 22 White Irion Antigen Male 46 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 42 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 52 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 26 Hispanic Concho Antigen Female 65 White TGC Antigen

Courtesy: City of San Angelo Health Department