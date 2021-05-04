San Angelo City Health Department confirms eight new positive cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, May 4th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City’s Health Department has confirmed eight new positive cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, May 4th:
Full breakdown of the report is below:
Total positive cases: 16,780
Active cases: 44
Currently hospitalized: 5
New positives for today: 8
Informe COVID-19 del 4 de mayo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16780
Casos activos: 44
Actualmente hospitalizados: 5
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 8
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|53
|White
|Palo Pinto
|PCR
|Male
|23
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|22
|White
|Irion
|Antigen
|Male
|46
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|52
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|Hispanic
|Concho
|Antigen
|Female
|65
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
Courtesy: City of San Angelo Health Department