SAISD to host optional, free COVID-19 Vaccination Opportunity for ages 12 and older on Friday, September 10th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD will host an optional, free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in partnership with
Shannon Medical Center tomorrow Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. through the end of the first quarter of the Central High School and Austin Vandergriff Football game, according to a release from San Angelo ISD on Thursday.

The optional, free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be available for any community member over 12 years of age at the San Angelo Stadium outside the south ticket gate 4 (off Johnson Street by the Central baseball/softball fields).

SAISD is offering the vaccine clinic based on recent data for COVID-19 in the San Angelo community, and to
provide individuals who choose to be vaccinated an opportunity.

More details from SAISD on the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic are below:

  • Time: 6:00 pm through the end of the first quarter
  • Vaccine available: Pfizer, two-dose vaccine
  • Vaccine is free, and no form of payment will be necessary
  • No pre-registration is required, and walk-ins are welcome.
  • A parent or guardian must accompany students 12-17 years of age, and will need to sign consent paperwork prior to student vaccination.
  • Please bring your picture ID and insurance card. Picture ID must be presented to receive the vaccine.
  • Shannon staff will administer the vaccines

SAISD said the decision to elect to be vaccinated is the individual’s decision. The health, safety and well-being of our students, staff and San Angelo Community continues to be our guiding priority. We appreciate the support and collaboration with Shannon Medical Center in providing this opportunity.

