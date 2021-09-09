SAISD to host optional, free COVID-19 Vaccination Opportunity for ages 12 and older on Friday, September 10th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD will host an optional, free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in partnership with

Shannon Medical Center tomorrow Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. through the end of the first quarter of the Central High School and Austin Vandergriff Football game, according to a release from San Angelo ISD on Thursday.

The optional, free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be available for any community member over 12 years of age at the San Angelo Stadium outside the south ticket gate 4 (off Johnson Street by the Central baseball/softball fields).

SAISD is offering the vaccine clinic based on recent data for COVID-19 in the San Angelo community, and to

provide individuals who choose to be vaccinated an opportunity.

More details from SAISD on the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic are below:

Time: 6:00 pm through the end of the first quarter

Vaccine available: Pfizer, two-dose vaccine

Vaccine is free, and no form of payment will be necessary

No pre-registration is required, and walk-ins are welcome.

A parent or guardian must accompany students 12-17 years of age, and will need to sign consent paperwork prior to student vaccination.

Please bring your picture ID and insurance card. Picture ID must be presented to receive the vaccine.

Shannon staff will administer the vaccines

SAISD said the decision to elect to be vaccinated is the individual’s decision. The health, safety and well-being of our students, staff and San Angelo Community continues to be our guiding priority. We appreciate the support and collaboration with Shannon Medical Center in providing this opportunity.