SAISD reports 36 positive cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 24

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 36 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week ending on Friday, September 24, 2021.

31 total students in San Angelo public schools tested positive for COVID-19 between September 20 and September 24, according to SAISD reporting; 5 teachers were also confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

SchoolStudent PositivesStaff Positives
Austin Elementary1 
Bonham Elementary 12
Bowie Elementary2 
Central High School61
Central High School on Oakes7 
Crockett Elementary1 
Fannin Elementary1 
Glenn Middle School6 
Glenmore Elementary 1 
Lamar Elementary2 
Lincoln Middle School12
McGill Elementary1 
Santa Rita Elementary1 
Totals315
Total Students & Staff36

