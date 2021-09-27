SAISD reports 36 positive cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 24

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 36 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week ending on Friday, September 24, 2021.
31 total students in San Angelo public schools tested positive for COVID-19 between September 20 and September 24, according to SAISD reporting; 5 teachers were also confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.
|School
|Student Positives
|Staff Positives
|Austin Elementary
|1
|Bonham Elementary
|1
|2
|Bowie Elementary
|2
|Central High School
|6
|1
|Central High School on Oakes
|7
|Crockett Elementary
|1
|Fannin Elementary
|1
|Glenn Middle School
|6
|Glenmore Elementary
|1
|Lamar Elementary
|2
|Lincoln Middle School
|1
|2
|McGill Elementary
|1
|Santa Rita Elementary
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|Total Students & Staff
|36