SAISD reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 from September 27 – October 1, 2021

Coronavirus
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 20 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week ending on Friday, October 1, 2021.

15 total students in San Angelo public schools tested positive for COVID-19 between September 27 and September 1, according to SAISD reporting. 5 staff members also tested positive for the virus.

SchoolStudent PositivesStaff Positives
Austin Elementary1 
Bonham Elementary 5 
Bradford Elementary 1
Central High School1 
Central High School on Oakes2 
Glenn Middle School2 
Glenmore Elementary 11
Holiman Elementary2 
Lake View High School 2
Lincoln Middle School1 
Santa Rita Elementary 1
Totals155
Total Students & Staff20

