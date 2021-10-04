SAISD reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 from September 27 – October 1, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 20 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week ending on Friday, October 1, 2021.
15 total students in San Angelo public schools tested positive for COVID-19 between September 27 and September 1, according to SAISD reporting. 5 staff members also tested positive for the virus.
|School
|Student Positives
|Staff Positives
|Austin Elementary
|1
|Bonham Elementary
|5
|Bradford Elementary
|1
|Central High School
|1
|Central High School on Oakes
|2
|Glenn Middle School
|2
|Glenmore Elementary
|1
|1
|Holiman Elementary
|2
|Lake View High School
|2
|Lincoln Middle School
|1
|Santa Rita Elementary
|1
|Totals
|15
|5
|Total Students & Staff
|20