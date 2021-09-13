SAISD reports 112 positive cases of COVID-19 for week ending September 10

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 112 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week ending on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Last week 102 total students in San Angelo public schools tested positive for COVID-19, according to SAISD reporting; 10 teachers were also confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

SchoolStudent PositivesStaff Positives
Belaire Elementary1 
Bonham Elementary 31
Bradford Elementary1 
Carver Learning Center21
Central High School231
Central High School on Oakes3 
Crockett Elementary1 
Fannin Elementary12
Fort Concho Elementary21
Glenn Middle School231
Glenmore Elementary 7 
Goliad Elementary6 
Holiman Elementary 2 
Lake View High School 2
Lincoln Middle School12 
Lone Star Middle School 8 
McGill Elementary1 
PAYS2 
Reagan Elementary 11
San Jacinto Elementary2 
Santa Rita Elementary1
Totals10210
Total Students & Staff112

