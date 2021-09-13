SAISD reports 112 positive cases of COVID-19 for week ending September 10

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has reported 112 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week ending on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Last week 102 total students in San Angelo public schools tested positive for COVID-19, according to SAISD reporting; 10 teachers were also confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.
|School
|Student Positives
|Staff Positives
|Belaire Elementary
|1
|Bonham Elementary
|3
|1
|Bradford Elementary
|1
|Carver Learning Center
|2
|1
|Central High School
|23
|1
|Central High School on Oakes
|3
|Crockett Elementary
|1
|Fannin Elementary
|1
|2
|Fort Concho Elementary
|2
|1
|Glenn Middle School
|23
|1
|Glenmore Elementary
|7
|Goliad Elementary
|6
|Holiman Elementary
|2
|Lake View High School
|2
|Lincoln Middle School
|12
|Lone Star Middle School
|8
|McGill Elementary
|1
|PAYS
|2
|Reagan Elementary
|1
|1
|San Jacinto Elementary
|2
|Santa Rita Elementary
|1
|Totals
|102
|10
|Total Students & Staff
|112