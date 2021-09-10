SAISD first school district in West Texas to install COVID-19 mitigation system

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD remains committed to providing a safe, in-person learning environment. As part of that commitment, SAISD is now the first school district in West Texas to source an Integrated Viral Protection TM (IVP) unit, an innovative indoor biodefense system scientifically proven to destroy the virus that causes COVID-19 (99.999 percent) and other airborne pathogens.

IVP installed at Glenn Middle School earlier this week

Principal Michael Kalnbach next to the newly installed system

SAISD installed its first IVP unit, described by some as “far more than an air purifier, it’s being

called a ‘COVID Killer’,” earlier this week at Glenn Middle School. The District worked diligently to source and expedite delivery and installation of the unit in the midst of a supply chain shortage, and has plans to carry out a targeted, phased approach for more installations with consideration of factors like high COVID-10 positivity rates and feasibility of distancing measures.

IVP’s FDA-approved, heated air filtration technology is proven to eliminate the airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to control indoor spread of the virus. SAISD is not only the first school district in West Texas to install the innovative unit as part of its COVID-19 mitigation efforts, but also the first education institution and first entity in the region. IVP technology has been installed by leading health-related organizations in Texas including Texas Medical Center’s Methodist Hospital, Steward Healthcare, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, St. Joseph’s Medical Center, the Texas A&M Health Science Center and Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospitals in San Antonio and Victoria, Texas.

SAISD remains evidence informed in our approach to monitoring and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The IVP unit is a proactive step and one more mitigation measure by the District to support the overall health and wellness of our students and the San Angelo community. We appreciate our students, staff, families and community partnering to help curtail the spread of COVID-19, and SAISD will continue to work to do our part to benefit the children under our care. On Thursday, SAISD announced the District would host an optional, free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with Shannon Medical Center at San Angelo Stadium on Friday, September 10, 2021. A message from the SAISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff about a community effort against COVID-19 is available here.

