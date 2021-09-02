Robert Lee ISD reports positive case of COVID-19

ROBERT LEE, Texas – Robert Lee ISD confirms a member of the school’s staff was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19, according to a release from Aaron Hood, Superintendent of Robert Lee ISD, Thursday evening.

The release states, “the staff member was on the Elementary side of the building. Robert Lee ISD has already notified all those who were in close contact with the individual, disinfected the areas used by the individual and the campus will remain open.”

Robert Lee ISD advises the community to contact their physician, if they begin experiencing any of COVID-19-related symptoms.

The complete release from Robert Lee ISD is below:

Robert Lee, Texas is located 30 miles north of San Angelo.