Rental and mortgage assistance program taking applications in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angeloans may be eligible for federal funding through the city of San Angelo with the “CARES” rent and mortgage assistance program. Applications for the rent or mortgage assistance funds to help with covid-19 related recovery are now being accepted.

A total of about $300,000 is available. Residents could be eligible for up to three months of assistance depending on income or employment status. “These funds are income limited,” explained Robert Salas, director of neighborhood and family services for San Angelo. “So therefore citizens must meet the income requirements which are set by HUD. Mostly it’s 80% of median [income], what we like to call low to moderate income citizens.”

Citizens wishing to read more about the program or obtain an application electronically can access the rma guidelines, brochure and application on the city webpage. For citizens without access to the internet, please call 325-655-0824 to set up an appointment with staff to either compete an application over the phone, pick up an application, or drop off an application.

Physical applications can be dropped of at the neighborhood and family services lobby at 52 W. College Ave. Walk-ins without an appointment will not be accepted and clients may be screened for covid-19 upon entrance. Completed applications can be emailed to housing@cosatx.us .