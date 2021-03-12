Registration open for COVID-19 Moderna vaccine through Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Registration has opened for COVID-19 vaccinations through the San Angelo Health Department. This form will be used for initial registration and pre-screening for vaccination eligibility at the San Angelo Health Department only. Other local vaccine providers may have additional availability. The San Angelo Health Department is following CDC and state guidelines for the administration of the vaccine.

The vaccine that the Health Department is administering is the Moderna Vaccine.

Approved Vaccine Tier Groups:

Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: People 65+ or people 18+ (Moderna) with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness

Phase 1C: People 50 to 64 years of age (beginning March 15)

The San Angelo Health Department does not charge an administration fee for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Register at cosatx.us/VaccineForm.

Paper vaccination forms can be filled out at City Hall located at 72 W. College Ave. The forms are available on the 2nd floor outside the door of the City Clerk’s office. Once complete, residents can turn it in at the box near the registration table. Please only fill out one form per person. There is no need to fill out an online form and a paper form together.

Information regarding the vaccination location and scheduling will be provided via email once you have been approved by our health department and once the next allotment of vaccine has been received.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo