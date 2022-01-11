REAGAN COUNTY, Texas – Reagan County ISD announced they will be closing campuses for the remainder of the week due to rise in COVID-19 cases, Wednesday, January 12th through Friday, January 14th, according to a statement from RCISD on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

According to the statement, with the rise in COVID-19 cases, RCISD decided to close campus for the remainder of the week. No remote learning will occur for students.

For more information, Reagan County ISD asks that you contact the central office.