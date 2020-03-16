Police Civic Service Exam postponed until May

From the San Angelo Police Department:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Due to ongoing concerns regarding the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and the recommendation by local, state and federal officials to limit public gatherings, the SAPD have determined that it is best to postpone the Police Civil Service Exam previously scheduled for March 20, 2020, until May 8, 2020.

The new deadline for application is April 30, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. in the Human Resources Department located at 72 W. College Avenue, Room 201. Applications received after this date will not be accepted. Apply now at https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/human-resources/fire-and-police-applications.

For additional information about joining the SAPD team visit http://bit.ly/JoinTheSAPDTeam or contact our recruiting officer, Sgt. Tim Coffman, at (325) 481-2709 or by email at tim.coffman@sanangelopolice.org.