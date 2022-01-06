PAINT ROCK, Texas – Paint Rock ISD released a statement say they will be closing the campus on Friday, January 7th and Monday, January 10th, due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the statement, this will give the staff the opportunity to disinfect all areas and give others that have been exposed time to test and show symptoms.

There will NOT be virtual learning these two days. At this time, we have had positive cases in many different areas that have exposed most on the campus. Please monitor your child closely over the next 4 days and if they show any of the following symptoms, headache, fever, cough, sore throat and/or congestion please keep them home. If you send your child to school with any of these symptoms, they will be sent home to be monitored for a couple of days. Paint Rock ISD’s first priority is to keep all students and staff in a safe environment, and we appreciate your help with this matter. Paint Rock ISD

Paint Rock ISD plans to resume classes on Tuesday, January 11th.