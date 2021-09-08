One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for September 8, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

According to the statement, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 381 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 248 were residents of Tom Green County; 133 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 until September 8, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.