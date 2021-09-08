One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for September 8, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
According to the statement, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
So far, 381 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 248 were residents of Tom Green County; 133 were residents of other counties.
The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
– Female, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 381: 248 from Tom Green County and 133 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 70s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 381: 248 del condado de Tom Green y 133 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.