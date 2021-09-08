One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for September 8, 2021

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

According to the statement, the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 381 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 248 were residents of Tom Green County; 133 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 8, 2021 Total Deaths: 381 Tom Green County Residents: 248 Residents of other counties: 133 Female: 160 Male: 221 Age ranges: 20s: 1 30s: 4 40s: 22 50s: 41 60s: 102 70s: 111 80s: 75 90s: 25
COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 until September 8, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 381: 248 from Tom Green County and 133 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 70s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 381: 248 del condado de Tom Green y 133 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.