One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, September 13, 2021.
The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
– Male, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 392: 255 from Tom Green County and 137 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Hombre, 80s, condado de Runnels: no vacunado
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 392: 255 del condado de Tom Green y 137 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.