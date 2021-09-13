One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, September 13, 2021.

The patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 80s, according to the statement. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 392 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 255 were residents of Tom Green County; 237 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.

