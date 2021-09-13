One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, September 13, 2021.

The patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 80s, according to the statement. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 392 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 255 were residents of Tom Green County; 237 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 392: 255 from Tom Green County and 137 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 80s, condado de Runnels: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 392: 255 del condado de Tom Green y 137 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.

