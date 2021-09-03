One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Friday, September 3, 2021.

The patient, according to the statement, was a partially vaccinated Runnels County man in his 70s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 374 patients have died from COVID-19 -related causes in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 243 were residents of Tom Green County; 131 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 3, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo