One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The patient, according to the release, was a fully vaccinated Menard County man in his 80s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 373 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 243 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 130 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 2, 2021 Total Deaths: 373 Tom Green County Residents: 243 Residents of other counties: 130 Female: 156 Male: 217 Age ranges: 20s: 1 30s: 4 40s: 18 50s: 41 60s: 100 70s: 108 80s: 75 90s: 25
COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 until September 2, 2021. Courtesy: The City of San Angelo

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 80s, condado de Menard: completamente vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 373: 243 del condado de Tom Green y 130 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.

