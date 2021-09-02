One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The patient, according to the release, was a fully vaccinated Menard County man in his 80s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 373 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 243 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 130 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 until September 2, 2021. Courtesy: The City of San Angelo