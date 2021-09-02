One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Thursday, September 2, 2021.
The patient, according to the release, was a fully vaccinated Menard County man in his 80s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
So far, 373 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 243 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 130 were residents of other counties.
The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
– Male, 80s, Menard County: fully vaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 373: 243 from Tom Green County and 130 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Hombre, 80s, condado de Menard: completamente vacunado
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 373: 243 del condado de Tom Green y 130 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.