One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one more patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, August 30, 2021.
The patient, according to the city’s statement, was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 30s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
So far, 160 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 232 were residents of Tom Green County; 128 were residents of other counties.
The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
– Male, 30s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 360: 232 from Tom Green County and 128 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Hombre, 30s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 360: 232 del condado de Tom Green y 128 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.