One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one more patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, August 30, 2021.

The patient, according to the city’s statement, was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 30s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 160 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 232 were residents of Tom Green County; 128 were residents of other counties.

The full statement is included below:

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 until August 30, 2021