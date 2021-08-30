One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one more patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, August 30, 2021.

The patient, according to the city’s statement, was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 30s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

The full statement is included below:

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March, 2020 until August 30, 2021. Courtesy: The City of San Angelo. Total Deaths: 360 Tom Green County Residents: 231 Residents of other counties: 128 Female: 149 Male: 211 Age ranges: 20s: 1 30s: 4 40s: 17 50s: 39 60s: 96 70s: 105 80s: 74 90s: 24
COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 until August 30, 2021

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 30s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 360: 232 from Tom Green County and 128 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 30s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 360: 232 del condado de Tom Green y 128 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.

