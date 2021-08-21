One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Saturday, August 21, 2021.

According to the release, the patient was an unvaccinated Runnels County man in his 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 341 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 219 were residents of Tom Green County; 122 were residents of other counties.

The full statement, including information about COVID-19-related deaths since March, 2020, is included below:

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March, 2020 until August 21, 2021. Courtesy: The City of San Angelo

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 60s, condado de Runnels: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 341: 219 del condado de Tom Green y 122 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.