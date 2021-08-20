One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one more patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Friday, August 20, 2021.

The patient was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s, according to the report. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 340 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 219 were residents of Tom Green County; 121 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below:

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County, August 20, 2021 — Courtesy City of San Angelo

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 340: 219 from Tom Green County and 121 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 340: 219 del condado de Tom Green y 121 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.