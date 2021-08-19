One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The patient was a partially vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 339 patients have died from causes related to infection with coronavirus. Of those patients, 218 were residents of Tom Green County; 121 were residents of other counties.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: parcialmente vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 339: 218 del condado de Tom Green y 121 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.