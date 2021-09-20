One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed one new death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, September 20, 2021.
The city says the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
So far, 403 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. 263 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 140 were from other counties.
The full release by the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 403: 263 from Tom Green County and 140 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 403: 263 del condado de Tom Green y 140 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.City of San Angelo, September 20, 2021