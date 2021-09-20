One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed one new death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, September 20, 2021.

The city says the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 403 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. 263 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 140 were from other counties.

The full release by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 20, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.