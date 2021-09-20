One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed one new death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, September 20, 2021.

The city says the patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 403 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County. 263 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 140 were from other counties.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 20, 2021 Total Deaths: 403 Tom Green County Residents: 263 Residents of other counties: 140 Female: 170 Male: 233 Age ranges: 20s: 2 30s: 5 40s: 23 50s: 47 60s: 109 70s: 112 80s: 79 90s: 26
COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 20, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 403: 263 del condado de Tom Green y 140 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.

City of San Angelo, September 20, 2021

