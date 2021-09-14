One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
According to the statement, the patient was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 80s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
So far 393 patients have died from causes related to infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 256 were residents of Tom Green County; 137 were residents of other counties.
The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Hombre, 80s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunado
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 393: 256 del condado de Tom Green y 137 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.