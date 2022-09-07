SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed the death of one additional patient as a result of infection with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the patient was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 90s. No other information about the patient is currently known.

So far, 561 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green county. 362 of those patients were residents of Tom Green county; 199 were residents of other counties.