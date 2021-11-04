One additional COVID-related death and 12 new positive cases confirmed by TGC Health Department for Thursday, November 4, 2021

Coronavirus

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed one additional COVID-19-related death and 12 new positive cases today, Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The death and new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The patient who died from complications related to COVID-19 was an unvaccinated McCulloch County man in his 50s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

The full report is included below.

Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to November 4, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 4, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to November 4, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

November 4, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,981
Active cases: 190
Currently hospitalized: 20
New positives: 12
New deaths: 1

– Male, 50s, McCulloch County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 465 (298 from Tom Green County and 167 from other counties)

Informe COVID-19 del 4 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24981

Casos activos: 190

Actualmente hospitalizados: 20

Nuevos positivos: 12

Nuevas muertes: 1

– Hombre, 50s, condado de McCulloch: no vacunado

Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 465 (298 del condado de Tom Green y 167 de otros condados)

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female17WhiteTGCPCR
Female52WhiteTGCPCR
Male39OtherTGCPCR
Male28WhiteTGCAntigen
Female32WhiteIrionAntigen
Male20HispanicHidalgoAntigen
Female46HispanicTGCAntigen
Female19HispanicTGCAntigen
Female4WhiteTGCAntigen
Female12HispanicTGCAntigen
Female41OtherTGCAntigen
Male76OtherCokeAntigen

