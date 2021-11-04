One additional COVID-related death and 12 new positive cases confirmed by TGC Health Department for Thursday, November 4, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed one additional COVID-19-related death and 12 new positive cases today, Thursday, November 4, 2021.
The death and new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The patient who died from complications related to COVID-19 was an unvaccinated McCulloch County man in his 50s. No other information about the patients is currently available.
The full report is included below.
November 4, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,981
Active cases: 190
Currently hospitalized: 20
New positives: 12
New deaths: 1
– Male, 50s, McCulloch County: unvaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 465 (298 from Tom Green County and 167 from other counties)
Informe COVID-19 del 4 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24981
Casos activos: 190
Actualmente hospitalizados: 20
Nuevos positivos: 12
Nuevas muertes: 1
– Hombre, 50s, condado de McCulloch: no vacunado
Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 465 (298 del condado de Tom Green y 167 de otros condados)
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|17
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|52
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|39
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|28
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|32
|White
|Irion
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|Hidalgo
|Antigen
|Female
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|4
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|12
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|76
|Other
|Coke
|Antigen