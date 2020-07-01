‘No thanks, Dr. Fauci.’ Lt. Gov. Patrick says he won’t listen to nation’s top coronavirus expert

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is back in the spotlight after he said during a Fox News appearance that he no longer needs the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease doctor in the country.

“Fauci said today that he’s concerned about states like Texas that skipped over certain things,” Patrick said in a clip from the June 30 show. “He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him.”

He also said that Fauci “has been wrong every time” but did not elaborate.

Fauci testified before the Senate on Tuesday that the U.S. could reach 100,000 new cases of coronavirus a day if measures are not taken seriously. He also said more than 50% of new infections in Texas, Florida, California and Arizona are in areas where there are surges.

“We’ve got to make sure that when states start to try and open again, they need to follow the guidelines that have been very carefully laid out, with regard to checkpoints. What we’ve seen in several states are different iterations of that, perhaps maybe in some, going too quickly and skipping over some of the checkpoints.” Dr. Anthony Fauci

Last week, Texas paused and then rolled back its reopening measures under orders from Gov. Abbott. Bars were closed and restaurant capacity was limited to 50%.

Bar owners across the state, including one from Kilgore, have sued Abbott for the second shutdown of business. In Smith County alone on Tuesday, more than 50 new cases were confirmed.

Patrick told Ingraham that “We’ll listen to a lot of science, we’ll listen to a lot of doctors and Governor Abbott, myself and other state leaders will make the decision — no thank you, Dr. Fauci.”

Abbott has said that his biggest regret during the pandemic has been that he reopened bars too quickly. Data has shown that many of the new cases have come from young people.

Patrick said that the stoppage on bars was “the right decision” and that the state needs “help from young people to bring the cases down.

Back in March, Patrick said in an interview on FOX News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that seniors “should not sacrifice the country” in response to the coronavirus quarantine orders.