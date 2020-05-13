Mobile COVID-19 testing sites opening this weekend in the Concho Valley

San Angelo, Texas– The Texas Military Department is again opening up mobile COVID-19 testing to the public in the Concho Valley.
Citizens do not have to have symptoms in order to be tested. Tests are sent to a lab and processed anywhere from two to seven days later. Turnaround time could vary due to testing volume.
Citizens must make an appointment by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400, or they will be asked to wait until all appointments have been completed.
The locations and dates are as follows:
Eldorado
Date: Friday, May 15
Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: 456 U.S. 277, Eldorado, TX
Junction
Date: Friday, May 15
Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: Kimble County Airport, 440 U.S. 83, Junction, TX
San Angelo*
Date: Saturday, May 16
Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Location: McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive.
*Appointments cannot be made until Thursday, May 14.
A complete list of state-wide COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.