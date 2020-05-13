Mobile COVID-19 testing sites opening this weekend in the Concho Valley

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo a nurse holds a vial and a swab at a drive-up coronavirus testing station at a hospital in Seattle. A federal report due out Monday, April 6, finds that three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

San Angelo, Texas– The Texas Military Department is again opening up mobile COVID-19 testing to the public in the Concho Valley.

Citizens do not have to have symptoms in order to be tested. Tests are sent to a lab and processed anywhere from two to seven days later. Turnaround time could vary due to testing volume.

Citizens must make an appointment by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400, or they will be asked to wait until all appointments have been completed.

The locations and dates are as follows:

Eldorado

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 456 U.S. 277, Eldorado, TX

Junction

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Kimble County Airport, 440 U.S. 83, Junction, TX

San Angelo*

Date: Saturday, May 16

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive.

*Appointments cannot be made until Thursday, May 14.

A complete list of state-wide COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.