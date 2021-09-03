Miles ISD reports positive case of COVID-19

MILES, Texas – Miles ISD confirms they have been notified that a teacher or student of the school district has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Miles ISD Superintendent Clint Askins on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to the statement, “Miles ISD facilities have been sanitized and cleaned and the individual will not be permitted on campus until ten days have passed since symptoms first appeared or officially released from quarantine.”

Miles ISD advises the community to contact their physician, if they begin experiencing any of COVID-19-related symptoms.

The complete release from Miles ISD is below: