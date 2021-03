SAN ANGELO, Texas – Meals For The Elderly has partnered with Shannon to distribute the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination to our homebound recipients.

They will be sending out teams to distribute vaccinations to Meals For The Elderly recipients who wish to receive it. Recipients will need to contact Shannon to schedule their appointment.

For more information please contact the Meals For The Elderly Office at 325-655-9200.

Courtesy: Meals for the Elderly