Mask order for Tom Green County Schools goes into effect

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Starting Thursday, August 26th, San Angelo ISD students and staff members as well as all schools in Tom Green County could be asked to wear masks.

Local Health Authority Dr. James Vretis issued a property control order on all school facilities in Tom Green County. The mask order requires that if a positive case is present, masks will be required for everyone on that campus.

The order will go into effect on August 26th and continues through October 15th. The decision was made as cases continue to grow in local hospitals.

“The hospitals are being slammed, were being completely overwhelmed. Were right at that critical point that we may not be able to take care of people, not just Covid people but the heart attacks, the trauma, the OB’s because were full.”

Angelo State University and Howard College will not be affected by the mandate.