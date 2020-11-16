Maintaining a healthy heart during the coronavirus pandemic is essential

Knowing your risk factors and reaching out to your health provider during these times is essential

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to health experts, people with heart disease and other medical conditions appear to be at higher risk for more severe symptoms or complications if they contract the coronavirus. One of the biggest challenges Americans face today is maintaining a healthy heart during the current pandemic.

“Heart disease or heart failure, which certainly, obviously is the leading cause of death in the country and across the world,” Shannon Medical Center cardiologist Chris Haddad said. “So heart health and prevention of heart disease starts early in life. I advise people to know the risk factors.”

Doctor Haddad encourages individuals in their adolescence and early adulthood years to start keeping track of their heart health status. Tasks such as checking your blood pressure, cholesterol levels and your family history are the first steps.

“For everyone, one of the best pieces of advice is follow your heart healthy diet and follow a heart healthy lifestyle,” Haddad stated. “This means regular exercise, cardiovascular exercise, aerobic exercise, and really watching what you eat and knowing what a heart healthy diet is and using those things to help you mitigate your risk factors.”

There’s been new studies regarding COVID-19 affecting the heart. Individuals with an unhealthy heart are at a higher risk for serious complications when contracting the virus. Health experts claim some patients have developed heart conditions after recovering from the virus.

“COVID-19 certainly can affect the heart — one of the leading ways people end up passing away,” Haddad expressed. “There can certainly be this viral pneumonia that leads to low oxygen levels which is what you see all the time and see on the news. You see the patients who are in the ICU who have reading tubes and breathing machines.”

Knowing your risk factors and reaching out to your health provider during these times is essential.

