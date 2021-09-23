Is it safe to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?

Medical experts say it’s more crucial now than ever to get a flu shot, even if you’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Department of Health, at last check, there are about 21 flu cases across North Dakota since the counting began in August.

Medical experts say the flu shot remains the most effective way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.

This year’s shot is designed to offer increased protection from different strains of the flu.

But the COVID vaccine will not protect you from the flu.

An infectious disease specialist at Trinity Health says it’s safe to take both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

“Influenza is one of the biggest causes of hospitalizations and death in people 65 and above, especially those with underlying conditions and the best way to prevent influenza is to get the vaccination,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe.

Most health insurance plans cover the cost of the flu shot.