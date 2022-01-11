SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Howard College San Angelo campus will begin the first two weeks of the spring semester virtually due to the rise in COVID-19 confirmations, according to a release from Howard College. The alternative course delivery will not affect select Career Technical Education courses and Health Profession courses, which will remain in face-to-face mode.

According to the release, students should expect communication from their instructors within the next three days regarding any specific instructions for access to courses. The college is asking all students to actively monitor their student email for additional information.

“I want to reiterate that we are ready to begin the spring semester, and this is a temporary measure,” said Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks, president of Howard College. “We are taking these operational steps to prioritize the health of our students, faculty, staff and communities and feel like the best way to do this right now, is to move to a virtual mode in some courses for the first two weeks of class.”

The college plans to re-evaluate the cases and trends in the community the week of January 24th and move back to the original course delivery mode for all classes on January 31st.

Campuses are open and are strictly enforcing the Amber Status which can be reviewed on the college website.

“We are being mindful of federal, state, and local guidelines regarding COVID-19 measures and are remaining on our Amber status at this time,” added Sparks. “We will be social distancing and asking employees to limit contact with others on a regular basis and utilizing electronic means as possible.”

Howard College on-campus services will remain available during the virtual-only period, but students and staff should monitor the college website or call ahead as hours and/or availability may change due to public health or staffing changes.

The college will make additional online tools available for students who have questions about access, passwords, resources, etc. prior to classes starting.

“Our focus right now is to start the semester as normal as possible with this temporary measure to safeguard the health of our students, employees, and communities we serve,” stated Sparks. “We plan to return to face-to-face instruction for all courses as quickly as possible but will do so as illness subsides which will provide the best opportunity and environment for our students to be successful.”

Courtesy: Howard College San Angelo