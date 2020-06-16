Health Department reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 for San Angelo and Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:24 P.M. June 16, 2020, there are 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and two from Shchleicher County.

Female in her 60s, white, Tom Green County, exposure to known case

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC, travel related

Male in his 50s, white, TGC, travel related

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, community spread

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread, currently hospitalized

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Total positive cases: 174

Active cases: 45

Currently hospitalized: 1

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.