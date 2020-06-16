Health Department reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 for San Angelo and Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:24 P.M. June 16, 2020, there are 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and two from Shchleicher County.
- Female in her 60s, white, Tom Green County, exposure to known case
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC, travel related
- Male in his 50s, white, TGC, travel related
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, community spread
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread, currently hospitalized
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
Total positive cases: 174
Active cases: 45
Currently hospitalized: 1
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.