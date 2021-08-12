To meet increased demand for vaccine at pharmacy locations, scheduling appointments will improve wait times and make process more efficient

(H-E-B Newsroom) – As more people decide to get the COVID-19 shot, H-E-B Pharmacy will make some changes to hours for walk-in availability.

To make things more efficient, H-E-B pharmacies want to encourage appointments, and temporarily walk-ins will be available only from noon to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday starting next week on Monday, August 16th.

Over the past few weeks, the number of weekly COVID-19 shots our pharmacies have given has more than doubled. In all, H-E-B Pharmacy has given about 2 million COVID-19 shots since the end of last year.

To make an appointment, H-E-B pharmacies encourage customers to make appointments through the online scheduler at heb.com/vaccine.

H-E-B locations in San Angelo are located at 3301 Sherwood Way and 5502 Sherwood Way.

See the full H-E-B Newsroom post here: https://newsroom.heb.com/h-e-b-pharmacy-temporarily-encourages-appointments-for-covid-19-vaccinations-updates-walk-in-availability/