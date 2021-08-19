Governor Abbott announces continued expansion of COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Centers across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – In a statement from the Office of the Governor, Governor Abbott announced the continued expansion of COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Centers across Texas.

Below is the full statement issued from Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner on Thursday.

“Governor Abbott’s doctor prescribed Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, which is available at no cost to all Texans who get a doctor’s referral. It is recommended that Texans testing positive for COVID-19 seek this antibody therapeutic drug because of its effectiveness to help keep people out of hospitals. Today, the Governor announced the continued expansion of COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Centers across Texas. That is in addition to more than 140 providers that are providing antibody treatment at hospitals and clinics across the state.”