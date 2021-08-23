Four new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of an additional four patients from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, August 23, 2021.

The full report, courtesy the City of San Angelo, is included below.

The Health Department has confirmed four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Female, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

– Female, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 347: 224 from Tom Green County and 123 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado cuatro muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

– Mujer, 80s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunado

– Mujer, 70s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada

Need help finding a vaccine?

The City of San Angelo advises the public to text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of locations. *If you have a preferred vaccine type, then please call the location ahead of time to confirm its availability.