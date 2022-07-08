SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four Concho Valley counties have been listed as high risk for transmission of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC.

COVID-19 community levels are determined by the CDC based on the number of new infections and hospitalizations reported over the last 7 days and the percentage of inpatient hospital beds taken by COVID patients.

Tom Green County, Coke County, Irion County, and Crockett County were all determined to have a ‘High Community Level’ based on the latest CDC reporting, released on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Sterling, Runnels, Concho, McCulloch, Schleicher, Menard, Mason, Sutton, and Kimble Counties were all determined to have a ‘Medium Community Level,’ according to CDC reporting.

CDC Prevention Recommendations

The CDC recommends a number of techniques for preventing the continued spread of COVID-19 on their website. Some of those methods include:

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies



Medium Community Level

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing) Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them



Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

High Community Level

Wear a well-fitting mask 1 indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings) If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions (e.g., testing) Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

