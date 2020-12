SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from causes related to COVID-19 and an additional 136 new positive cases, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

According to one release the patients were a man in his 60s from Tom Green County, a woman in her 70s from Crockett County, a woman in her 80s from Kimble County, and a man in his 70s from Runnels County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.