DSHS report says 44% of Tom Green County residents have been vaccinated

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 44 percent of residents in Tom Green County have received at least partial vaccination, according to reporting by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

DSHS data confirms that 51,661 people in Tom Green County have been at least partially vaccinated, while 44,016 have been fully vaccinated. Those numbers account for 44.02% of the population in the county.

Number of Partially Vaccinated people in Tom Green County as of August 31, 2021

According to the data from DSHS, 1,686 children between the ages of 12 and 15 have been partially vaccinated. 21,306 people between the ages of 16 and 49 and 13,017 people between the ages of 50 and 64 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. People between the ages of 65 and 79 made up 11,789 of those who are partially vaccinated. Finally, 3,857 people over the age of 80 are partially vaccinated in Tom Green County.

Number of Fully Vaccinated people in Tom Green County as of August 31, 2021

Of those who have been fully vaccinated in Tom Green County, 1,115 were between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, 17,273 were between the ages of 16 and 49, 11,515 were between the ages of 50 and 64, 10,604 were between 65 and 79 years old, and 3,509 were above 80 years old.

Vaccinations over Time

Vaccination rates have increased over the past two months but are still half of what they were at their peak around the end of March 2021.

The full report from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, can be found at their website.