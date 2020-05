SAN ANGELO, Texas - In a recent press release, Baptist Retirement Community announced the launch of their golden ribbon campaign. The release explained, "in order to increase awareness of senior living residents and the frontline workers caring for them during the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckner Retirement Services is launching a ribbon campaign titled Going Gold for Senior Living. San Angelo residents are encouraged to show their support of senior living communities, like Baptist Retirement Community, by displaying a gold ribbon outside their homes during the months of May and June."

According to the release, the six Buckner senior living communities across Texas hosted drive-thru ribbon pick-up events on Monday, May 11 for family members of residents and staff. Similar campaigns on the national level, such as Light it Blue, have asked others to show support for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.