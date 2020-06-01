Daily COVID-19 test results from Tom Green County – Monday, June 1

San Angelo, Texas– On Monday, June 1, Tom Green County saw an uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. The number of positive cases in the area increased by six new cases.
The six cases are as follows:
- Female in her 40’s from Irion County, who had exposure to a known case.
- Male in his 60’s from Tom Green County
- Female in her 70’s from Tom Green County
- Male in his 30’s from Tom Green County
- Female in her 30’s from Tom Green County
- Male in his 40’s from Tom Green County
For five of the cases, the health department is still trying to determine how they contracted COVID-19.
These new cases bring the total number of positive cases to 106 with 19 active cases.