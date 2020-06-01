Daily COVID-19 test results from Tom Green County – Monday, June 1

San Angelo, Texas– On Monday, June 1, Tom Green County saw an uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. The number of positive cases in the area increased by six new cases.

The six cases are as follows:

Female in her 40’s from Irion County, who had exposure to a known case.

Male in his 60’s from Tom Green County

Female in her 70’s from Tom Green County

Male in his 30’s from Tom Green County

Female in her 30’s from Tom Green County

Male in his 40’s from Tom Green County

For five of the cases, the health department is still trying to determine how they contracted COVID-19.

These new cases bring the total number of positive cases to 106 with 19 active cases.